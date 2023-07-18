PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency, or CRA, met Tuesday morning to discuss future projects and a possible reorganization of funding.

The CRA gets it’s funding by marking community redevelopment areas. If approved by the state, the property taxes from the area go directly into the fund rather than to the county. The Panama City CRA is composed of four districts: Downtown, Downtown North, St. Andrews, and Willville.

After Hurricane Michael, the CRA spent the majority of its funds towards community development projects aiming to rebuild the city. Five years later, the agency is shifting its priorities to economic development.

“We’ve got to shift our programming to things that the community needs,” said Ward 4 Commissioner Josh Street

Future projects discussed included a sea breeze in Downtown, a waterfront park in Willville, and the development of an updated Willville downtown.

Additionally, board members discussed the agency’s efficiency and proposed an alternative way to organize their funding.

Each year, every district in the Panama City CRA gets a specific and guaranteed amount of funding for various projects. The new proposal would put all funding into one discretionary place. The shift would allow larger scale projects to be funded at an expedited pace, but remove the district’s guaranteed funding.

Board members suggested that each year, one district receives substantial funding for a large scale project, thus beginning a four-year cycle.

There were some reservations, with some acknowledging that a four-year cycle isn’t enforced by law, effectively allowing the board to neglect the needs of a certain district.

Board members acknowledged both sides and reassured the proposal is not the only version of what a possible restructure would look like.

“That’s the main concern with trying to consolidate into one fund is equal representation and making sure that those funds are actually expended equally across the board,” said Street, “so it may end up being a situation where we actually identify key projects in each area and then expending funds towards those projects and still remaining in four separate funds to do that.”

The board made no decision on the proposal and will revisit it, along would other possible proposals, at a later date.