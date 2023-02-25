PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In celebration of Black History Month, the Panama City Quality of Life Department held its second annual Black Heritage Reunion Festival.

The event centered around African-American culture and history.

“Our family goes back to Jose and Narcisco Massilina, who helped actually bring black people to this area and helped found it over 170 years ago,” Panama City resident Rick Ford said. “So it. It is truly our heritage.”

The event is put on at Carl Gray Park by Panama City’s Quality of Life department which seeks to bring people together through fun and educational events.

“It’s very important to bring everybody together and appreciate, educate yourself, see all the different vendors, have a good time with your culture, learn about other people’s culture, and just really have a good time together,” Deputy Director of Panama City’s Quality of Life Marci Schmiege said.

In addition to dozens of vendors ranging from the NAACP to cupcakes, there was also hundred of local performers.

Dance Grace’s Captain T’Relynn Morning said events such as the heritage festival help teach younger generations about their culture and to be proud of who they are.

“I just can’t be you because nobody can take that away from you,” Morning said. “It’s who you are. It’s your culture. And if people don’t like that, then they are like your real friends. All that you should be you because that’s your culture and that’s where you come from.”

Ford said regardless of race it’s important to learn about our history because not only can our heritage teach us where we have been to it can show us where we are going.

“History is incredibly important,” Ford said. “If you don’t know your history, you’re doomed. To repeat it. So it’s very important that you know your history and know where you come from. So you’ll know where you’re going.”