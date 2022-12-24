PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge.

Panama City police said Kristi Lee McCaffery was arrested after allegedly shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

McCaffery is booked in the Bay County Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Panama City police ask if you know any information call them at 850-872-3100 or submit an anonymous tip through your phone on the Panama City PD app.