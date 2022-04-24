PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman celebrated a special milestone on Sunday.

Patricia Brown— also known as Miss Patty— has spent 50 years as a missionary with The Baptist Center on Kraft Avenue.

She came to Panama City as a college student for a mission trip in 1970, then came back to the church full-time in 1972.

Brown has worked as the church’s director ever since.

The congregation surprised and honored Brown at their service on Sunday with multiple cakes and gifts for Brown.

She said she is incredibly thankful and blessed for the people in her life.

“It’s a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the graciousness of everybody to come,” Brown said. “The Lord has allowed me to be here. I thank God for the people who come and our purpose is to let people know that Jesus Christ saves, and He will help them to grow with the Lord if they would just permit Him to be in control of their lives, in charge.”

She also said the past 50 years have flown by quickly.

“It kind of has passed quickly, sometimes it kind of creeps up on you,” Brown said. “All of a sudden you think, ‘50 years?’ But I say thank you, Lord. I hope they’ll allow me to stay a little bit longer. I’m not quite ready to retire yet. I’d like to keep going.”

Older adults and children alike came out to celebrate Brown at the service.