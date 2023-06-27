PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have decided to hold off on hiring a firm to help them find a new city manager.

Mark McQueen turned in his notice last month, his last day with the city will be September 30.

On Tuesday, city commissioners decided against hiring a head-hunter firm to run the search process. Instead, they’ll review the applications that come in over the next 30 days.

“It’s one of, if not the most important decision we make as a commission and so we want to make sure that we do it right and we find the right person that’s a fit and that we all five have input into that and so the process that we select a day was going through a 30-day window and which will advertise ourselves,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said.

If city officials can’t select a new city manager themselves, they’ve decided on two search firms that they would consider hiring to take over the process.