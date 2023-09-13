PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — President of the Bay County Economic Development Alliance Becca Hardin announced Wednesday that the Canadian-based company Premier Aviation has chosen Bay County for its US-based hud.

“They’ll be building a hundred thousand square foot hangar to house 250 new employees,” Hardin said. “And they’ll be investing more than $30 million in our community.”

Premier Aviation is a maintenance repair and overhaul company that primarily works on small regional airliners.

“That’s one of the reasons they chose ECP is because of the fleet mix that we have and the airplanes that are coming to our community,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

Premier Aviation will be turning to Haney Technical College to train their workers.

“The goal is to move the entire aviation program to the airport,” Haney Technical College Director Angela Reese said. “We are, in the beginning, the phase of looking at that and how that’s going to fly around. But it’s vital that we are doing exactly what industry needs and that’s the best way to do it.”

Currently, the maintenance repair and overhaul students have to leave the area, once they graduate from Haney.

“Typically, students have to go to Mobile or Atlanta Jacksonville all the way to Alaska,” Reese said.

But Reese said that would soon change.

“With Premiere moving into Bay County, that really opens up an opportunity for students to be able to remain here,” Reese said. “In fact, I anticipate we will have students move back to this area.”

Construction of the facility is expected to take about 15 months.