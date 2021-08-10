Panama City will not raise fire assessment tax

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the controversial fire assessment.

They passed the assessment last year to help fund fire and safety departments.

Dozens of citizens spoke against it, but commissioners passed it anyway.

They voted against increasing the fire tax even though staff recommended a hike.

Commissioner Jenna Haligas said the city is headed in a great direction, has money coming in from other places, and increasing this tax is not necessary this year.

The city’s goal is to keep lowering its millage rate and ad valorem taxes.

This will be discussed at their budget meeting on August 25 at 9 a.m. at City Hall.