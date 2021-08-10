Panama City will not raise fire assessment tax

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the controversial fire assessment. 

They passed the assessment last year to help fund fire and safety departments. 

Dozens of citizens spoke against it, but commissioners passed it anyway.

They voted against increasing the fire tax even though staff recommended a hike. 

A new beginning for Destination PC

Commissioner Jenna Haligas said the city is headed in a great direction, has money coming in from other places, and increasing this tax is not necessary this year.

The city’s goal is to keep lowering its millage rate and ad valorem taxes. 

This will be discussed at their budget meeting on August 25 at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer says postponing will be 'devastating' but necessary

School officials welcome students back for first day of school

Biden touts 'historic' expanded child tax credit (courtesy: US NETWORK POOL via AP)

Pentagon pushes to make COVID vaccines mandatory for all service members

News 13 This Morning gcsc gulf coast GUARANTEE

More Local News

Don't Miss