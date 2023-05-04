PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a series of appeals, Panama City officials finally received approval to repair 25 miles of roads damaged during Hurricane Michael.

Months before Michael hit, the city hired a company to survey all of the city’s streets.

“Then Hurricane Michael hit and then we had all of that debris, 5.7 million cubic yards of debris,” City Manager of Panama City Mark McQueen said.

In January 2020, the city hired the company again to do the work again.

“With the exact same equipment and many of the crew were the same that went and did the exact same survey,” McQueen said.

By comparing the before and after surveys the city was able to show the extent of the damages caused by debris clean-up operations.

“They applied that technique to all of these road segments,” McQueen said. “And over 350 road segments representing over 25 miles of roads within the city are now eligible for repair or replacement.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), however, initially denied the city funding for the roadways.

“When they denied our roads initially, we disagreed with that,” McQueen said. “When we appeal that and they offered $44,000 to repair all of our roads, we disagreed with that.”

So, the city filed a second appeal before a panel of three independent judges.

“They weighed the evidence that we provided to them, and as a result of that, they have come forward and said, yes, Panama City, FEMA is responsible for restoring your roads,” McQueen said.

McQueen estimates they will receive millions of dollars to repair the roads.

It will take years to complete the work.

However, Panama City resident Adrian Dubois said it will be worth the wait.

“Those back roads, parts the main roads they get so bad that you take whole different routes just to get to where you’re going, takes extra time and creates backups,” Dubois said. “Other people don’t want to go down that road.”

McQueen said it’s unclear when residents can expect to see repairs.