PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The City of Panama City is putting their fire assessment tax to work.

On Tuesday, city commissioners approved a $1.7 million loan agreement with First Federal Bank to buy an aerial tower fire truck.

Officials said the trucks they have now are out of date. This new one will be able to reach the top of condominiums to fight fires on a new level.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the point of the fire assessment was always to be used to improve the fire department. He said this is just step one in providing residents with top-notch safety.

“This is something that we are using for the safety and security of our citizens,” Mayor Brudnicki said. “So here is one example of how the fire assessment will be put to use for the safety and security of Panama City.”

Panama City’s fire assessment tax was approved by the city commission in September 2020. It will bring in an estimated $4.7 million.

Brudnicki said this agreement means the city will pledge the fire assessment money toward making loan payments.

He said they will pay it back over five to six years at a low-interest rate.