PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Elections officials are making a change that will impact some Panama City voters.

They’re changing the polling location for Ward 2.

It’s moving from the Glenwood Community Center to the A.D. Harris Learning Village on East 11th Street.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said the Glenwood Community Center is not eligible to be used because of a federal grant and the way the building was actually built.

“It’s in the contract that they agreed never to use that site for any political purposes, for precincts for voting,” Andersen said. “So, that’s the reason we can no longer use the city or ourselves here at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office for a voting site. I think it’s important that the public be aware that that decision was based on the actual legal requirements of when that building was built and what that the purpose of that building could be.”

Andersen said that early voting for the April 18th election has been moved to city hall.

To check your voter registration or assigned polling location, you can visit their website.