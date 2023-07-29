PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Officials have been trying to decide what to do with Chapman Park since it was destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

They have a plan, but the money is just not there. The original plan was that the city would accumulate funds of around 3.5 million dollars to build a basketball and pickleball court, a walking path, and a renovation of the Clubhouse.

However, the original plan did not have baseball fields in it which historically is what the park is known for. The city brought the idea to the Panama City public in May through a survey and to their surprise a local sports training program name The Dugout came up with another proposal.

The proposal was to return Chapman Park to a baseball park along with a pickleball court, and even have a indoor training facility and they would pay for all of it.

Yesterday this was brought up in the commission meeting and Panama City Commissioner Ward 3 Brian Grainger says, baseball was a common theme for feedback.

“So the most feedback that we received from citizens is baseball, currently, there’s no league here. And so I think there’s a lot of people in the community that would love to see that come back. Its dugout provides a method for that to come back.”

Dugout has been around since 2014 and has developed some of the best baseball players in our area.

They are currently looking for a place to hang their cleats and they are hoping Chapman Park will be it. The owner of The Dugout says he wants to bring the fire back into Panhandle for baseball.

“We’ve got to come up with something maybe a little fresh and a little new to try and re-bolster and reignite the fires of what once was. So if we can bring that back to where it once was, to where we’re a baseball and girl softball powerhouse in the panhandle of Florida, that’s the ultimate goal.”

A little more of the plans include two baseball fields. One of which will be used strictly for their purposes and the other one for the public.

Panama City local DeWhitt Hand says this is the future.

” There are all kinds of things that I think that Panama City needs to start going forward with and moving the dugout over there, I think would be a great, great step forward for our youth.”

A new survey has been put out for the public to have a say. You can find that survey right here.

The survey ends on August 11th and if everything goes to plan the park could be renovated and ready for play in January 2025.