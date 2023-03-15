PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city commissioners want to protect consumers from being taken in a bad used car deal.

The city has had problems in the past with traveling car lots coming to town and selling unsuspecting local substandard vehicles.

By the time the buyer realizes they’ve been ripped off, the seller is gone. Commissioners are proposing a new ordinance to prevent this.

“Car sales are one of the biggest purchases you’ll make in your household budget,” Panama City City Commissioner Josh Street said. “If you end up purchasing a car that ultimately there’s no one to hold accountable to whether or not it actually turned out to be the thing that you wanted. That’s been the driving factor in this. When someone comes in from out of town, you don’t know who they are, the cars not checked out and then you are left with a repair bill a the end, there’s really not a whole lot of recourse.”

The ordinance would prohibit the sale of vehicles at non-permanent locations in city limits.

Rob Kimble with Tomi Autos said these operations are almost always a scam and that shopping locally increases consumer confidence.

“These companies, they fly in and make a bunch of promises and they don’t intend on keeping those promises,” Kimble said. “At least with a local business that’s established; a brick-and-mortar like Tomi. We’re going to tell you what’s the deal upfront. We’re going to be transparent and you can hang your hat on what we say.”

The exception to the ordinance would be existing brick-and-mortar businesses that want to host a sales event at a remote location.

It also does not affect private sellers who want to sell their own vehicle to another party.

Commissioners had a first reading of the proposed ordinance Tuesday.

They’ll hold a public hearing and take a final vote on the ordinance at their next meeting on March 28.