PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials want to send out a reminder to residents.

During the month of May, the Panama City Fire Department will be conducting its annual fire hydrant maintenance.

They do this in order to test the water flow to keep the community safe in case of a fire.

Testing is set to take place every day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during May.

Officials said the testing may cause slight discoloration of your water, but don’t worry— they said to allow the water to run until it is clear.