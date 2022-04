PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — ReTreePC and the Panama City Quality of Life department are teaming up with Legacy Arborist Services for National Arbor Day.

On Friday, they will be hosting a free tree care workshop and tree giveaway.

The three-hour workshop at Oakland Terrace Park will cover topics such as protecting tree roots, planting and pruning.

Every guest at the event will also receive a Winged Elm tree.

