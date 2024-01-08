PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City could soon adopt a new alcohol policy, reserved for the month of March.

The ordinance would bar establishments from selling alcohol at 2 am during the month. Currently, establishments have until 4 am.

“It’s a myriad of things that brought this to our considerations. In the last couple of years. We’ve seen between 2 and 4 am in the month of March, we’ve seen the drastic movement of people from clubs and nightclub establishments on the beach into town because we have less than a couple of handfuls of businesses that operate in those hours.” said Assistant City Manager Jared Jones.

The city will hold a first reading on Tuesday’s meeting, with a public hearing scheduled for January 23rd.