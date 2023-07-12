PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For years the idea of having a large theater in Panama City seemed like an impossible mission but that will change on Thursday.

The Regency 11 will reopen in Panama City Thursday morning to coincide with the opening of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

“All bookings are live on our Regal app, which you can find on App Store or Google Play Store. Doors will be open at 9:30 for all concessions and tickets!” theater officials wrote on Facebook. “Now is the time to subscribe to Regal Unlimited for all the movies you can see whenever you want for $21.99 per month! Plus 10% off concessions.”

The Regency will compete with two other theaters in Bay County, VIP PC Cinemas at the old Panama City Mall and The Grand at Pier Park on Panama City Beach.