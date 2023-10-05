PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — The symphonic sounds filled the air in downtown Panama City on Thursday.

Members of the Panama City Symphony Orchestra continued the organization’s concert series with a performance inside the city hall. A pianist, a flutist, and a clarinetist entertained their audience with classic selections.

They demonstrated how each instrument is important to the symphony. “Halloween they will have something special for fellow Disney Fans”, said Music Director Sergey Bogza.

“Our next symphony concert is October 28th, and it’s titled Nightmare on the Bay. Darth Vader Meets Jack Sparrow. And it’s a Halloween-themed concert where I, as the maestro, will be Jack Sparrow. And there will be another conductor who will play Darth Vader and we’re going to battle for the podium,” said Bogza.

The upcoming concert will be a full symphony orchestra of about 65 people. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School. That’s where the concert series began last month. For more details on the future concerts, you can click here.