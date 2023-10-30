PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — We are just over a month away from the historic Christmas Parade in Panama City. This year, city officials will be in charge instead of the Panama City Jaycees.

While the parade is still about spreading holiday joy, the city has made a few changes. Because of construction in downtown Panama City, the route will be different. This year, floats will start at Tommy Oliver Stadium behind Bay High School and travel down Harrison Avenue. Right after they pass the WMBB broadcast studios, the parade will end at 6th Street.

Parade officials are accepting 100 entries and dropping the annual fee but you need to get your application in now.

“You can stop by the office, you can contact us through Quality of Life, you can also go to Panama City.gov, we have the registration in several different places but feel free to stop by, tell us what you’re doing [we] would be glad to help in any way we can we’re excited, free of charge,” Quality of Life director Keith Mefford said.

Click here for more information and if you are interested in registering for the parade.