PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The City of Panama City is finally starting to make much needed repairs to the city’s sewer lines.

Tuesday, city commissioners approved an engineering contract for the redesign of sewer lines in the Bunkers Cove Road area and Highway 77 in between 7th and 6th Street.

Residents in those areas said repairs can’t start soon enough.

Marvin Clark said every time it rains the sewers outside his home overflow.

“So the sewer backed up into our yard and there were several times that we had sewage in our yard that was probably a foot to two feet deep,” Clark said.

Clark said it was like this before Hurricane Michael and just got worse after. A city lift station is right across the street from his house. He said it doesn’t do much for the sewage problem except make more of a mess.

Clark said he’s gone to city officials about the issue and they have given him temporary fixes.

But the entire neighborhood is ready for a permanent solution.

“Anything they do now to improve this problem is going to be a god-sent,” Clark said.

Panama City Commissioner, Josh Street, said this is the first official step the city has taken to fix the infrastructure since securing the $113 million State Revolving Fund loan.

“So that means we are going through and redesigning, we’re doing evaluations, what can we line, what can we replace,” Street said.

He said these two areas are two of the worst affected in the city.

Repairing these lines will keep sewage from being drained into the bay and residents like Clark will no longer have to fight off the floods.

“This is the first step in actually rebuilding the city, replacing roads and people will see activity down their street as we roll through the whole city,” Street said.

City officials say the design portion of the project will cost around $700 thousand.

Fixing all the sewer lines in the city will cost more than $300 million.

City officials say the designs will take five to six months. Then they hope to start construction by this fall.