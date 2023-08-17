PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in jail, charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police said he shot into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment window around 2:00 a.m. this morning.

Panama City Police responded to a call about shots being fired into a unit at the Macedonia apartment complex Thursday morning.

They found bullet holes in the apartment wall and a resident who was wounded.

The suspect fired four rounds into the bedroom where the victim and another person were sleeping.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. Paramedics took her to the hospital for treatment.

“Detectives found that individual who used to reside at the apartment and had been in a previous relationship with one of the tenants had got into a get upset because of a domestic relationship,” said Panama City Police Department Captain Kris Shaw.

Witnesses identified the shooter as 51-year-old Lucas Carmona Rivera.

They told police Rivera fled the scene in a white truck to a residence located in Springfield. That’s where police said they found Rivera.

“Without that information, this investigation would not have been wrapped up so quickly,” said Shaw.

Rivera was booked into the bay county jail, awaiting his first court appearance.

“He’s looking like he’s facing charges of two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and firing a missile into an occupied dwelling,” said Shaw.

Rivera’s first appearance for the court is Friday tomorrow afternoon.