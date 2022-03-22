ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City officially has the funding to make critical infrastructure in the Drummond Park area.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced $20 million from the Department of Economic Opportunity would be awarded to St. Andrews in January.

This funding will go towards fixing 2.4 miles of damaged stormwater pipes, water lines, sewer lines and roadways.

Commissioner Josh Street said this area has some of the oldest infrastructure in the city.

He said these repairs will have a huge impact on the area once they are finished.

“It is going to take some time,” Street said. “This is a decades-long process, this is not something that is going to happen overnight. But each one of these steps is progress towards the end result.”

Street said they are going to start giving our task orders and the engineering for the project.

They anticipate construction starting in early 2023.