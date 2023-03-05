PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents came together Saturday to celebrate Holi, known as the celebration of love, color, or spring.

Holi is a Hindu holiday celebrated each March. This is the first year residents have been able to celebrate it at a facility in Panama City.

As attendee Prachi Patel said it’s a day of celebration that brings members of the community both young and old together.

“Totally celebrate on the way of good over evil,” Patel said. “And so we’re just celebrating that we’re throwing colors on each other. Nobody gets angry. You just come up to them and like, you know, throw all the color and water guns and all of that.”

Patel said the vibrant colors are reflective of the Hindi culture.

In order to attend it’s not important whether or not you practice Hinduism but simply that you are welcoming of others.