PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Mayor Michael Rohan held his first “Meet the Mayor” since the City Commission voted to file ethics complaints against him.

However, ethics wasn’t a topic of discussion.

“We have ignored our infrastructure for probably 50 years. And now we’re now having to pay the price,” said Rohan.

Rohan and residents shared concerns over the city’s infrastructure. After Hurricane Michael, many of these issues were thrust into the spotlight.

“After the hurricane, we brought in some outside engineering firms and we did a heat map, a real objective and engineering look at all of our infrastructure from one in the city to the other and we wanted to identify those areas where, you know, it was the oldest and the most in need of attention,” said City Manager-select Jonathan Hayes.

Currently, the city has several hundred million dollars worth of projects, targeting renovations in sewer systems, stormwater drains, and sidewalks all over the city.

Those project timelines are staggered, with some already under construction and others not even open for bidding. Almost all of these projects are funded by the State Revolving Fund (SRF).