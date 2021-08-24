Panama City residents raise voices about ongoing flooding issues in the area

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents say they are tired of worrying about their homes flooding whenever it rains.

Tuesday, people like Megan Powell expressed those concerns to the city commission saying enough is enough.

“My backyard usually has about two feet of water in it where my dogs can’t even pee or poop. My patio fills up, it usually almost comes in my front door,” Powell said. “It comes in my garage fills up my garage. Everyone in our neighborhood almost floods when we have rain.”

Powell is just one of many residents experiencing these issues. Bill Davenport got up to speak as well. He wants to know when something will be done about it.

“We have a serious problem and are we addressing it aggressively enough,” Davenport said.

Most of the stormwater issues began after Hurricane Michael, but they just worsened in Hurricane Sally and most recently Tropical Storm Fred.

However, The City of Panama City says they have a way to fix it soon.

Johnny Sims, the Panama City Public Works Director, said they will start a stormwater master plan.

“The study estimates in the terms of stormwater flow in all areas of the city,” Sims said. “It will give improvements that are needed for those improvements and from there we will have stormwater treatment and stormwater discharges.”

He said this is a comprehensive plan for the entire city. This study will help take care of the water quality and make sure there are no trash or chemicals in the water before it is discharged into the bay.

He said they hope to start by the end of the year. Until then, they are doing the best they can.

“We’re out there,” Sims said. “We’re doing everything we can to help the citizens.”

In the near future the city plans to start looking at the ditches in all subdivisions to make sure they are able to be cleared out in preparation for future rain events.