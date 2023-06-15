PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday afternoon Panama City residents gathered outside city hall to protest the recent firing of Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma.

DePalma was let go last week by City Manager Mark McQueen.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to the lying of the lying and the hypocrisy that is permeating itself through city hall,” Panama City resident and community activist Tony Bostick said.

Outside City Hall Panama City residents took a stand.



“The firing of Mr. DePalma,” Bostick said. “That was a wrongful act. It was a personal vendetta. And it’s going to hurt our community.”

At Tuesday’s commission meeting officials would not say why DePalma was fired but suggested residents request his personnel file.

In it, there are a number of allegations from subordinates about abusive behavior and treatment.

Community activist Tony Bostick said those issues have long been resolved.

“Three investigations by a firm out of Tallahassee had no finding, no solidity. No recommendation for termination. No recommendation for additional training or retraining.

Bostick instead points to DePalma’s relationship with the minority community.

“He’s the first one in 30 years,” Bostick said. “This actually even recognized our plight. This even reached out to us to try to help us.”

Protestors also said that since DePalma was fired several quality-of-life minority-run groups have lost funding.

“They’re now freezing all the funds in the direction of Mr. Mark McQueen, and they’re giving us a real hard time about even putting on Juneteenth,” Bostick said. And as you heard Mr. Michel Clay talk about canceling our senior program

In a statement the city sent News 13 they denied taking funding from Quality of Life programs.

“The City of Panama City and its employees continue to be committed to serving the needs of all residents and visitors of the city. We understand some residents’ concerns; however, our team of dedicated employees in the Quality of Life Department will continue to provide the same level of service, including support of programming and special events for the diverse cultures in Panama City.”

Protesters screamed a live video of the event on Facebook and Panama City released DePalma’s termination papers.