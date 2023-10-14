PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of Panama City residents and businesses came together to bring the community together through a random act of kindness.

For the second time this year, a community picnic was held at Rosenwald High School, here anyone and everyone was invited to come and enjoy a free meal.

At the last community picnic officials said they gave out more than 400 meals which they said they likely matched at Saturday’s event.

Panama City resident Skip Bonder who helps put on the event said the real importance is bringing the community together.

“I feel like we’ve forgotten what community really is in pursuit of growth and expansion and all the things in our in our lives,” Bonder said. “We’ve forgotten what it’s like just to stop for a minute and sit down at a table and just have a burger and talk. And so maybe these little feedings just kind of bring us back to that time.”

In addition to a free meal, 50 lucky residents also walked away with a gift card to Dollar General.

Attendees were also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, all of which went to local food pantries.