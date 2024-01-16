PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The controversial West Beach Drive pathway project was once again the subject of conversation. This time, however, it was the residents that did all the talking.

On Tuesday night, the city hosted an open forum at the Gulf Coast State College Student Union Center.

“I brought the idea to the city commission because of my past association with the Public Policy Institute. “Having moderated forums like this myself here in Panama City and other places in the country,” Commissioner Janice Lucas said. “I wanted us to do this on an issue that people thought they would not be able to talk about in a respectful manner and actually hear each other.”

Those for the path argued it’s a vital step in the revitalization of Downtown Panama City and St. Andrews. Those opposed say the path impedes on private property and will harm the local environment.

The city has until December 2025 to complete the project and receive the state-granted funds. They have already extended that deadline once and could do so again. Mayor Michael Rohan is skeptical on the city’s ability to make that deadline, saying he wouldn’t be surprised if the project is scrapped altogether.

“It’s going to get scrapped or delayed for more studies. That’s what it looks like to me,” Rohan said.

Rohan has been an outspoken critic of the pathway since he entered office.

If the commission does decide to scrap the project, all expenses made towards the pathway would be refunded by the State.