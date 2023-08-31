BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People living along Massalina Bayou may soon be getting a new neighbor. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received an application from a Tallahassee company to build 25 boat slips.

A company called Prop Wash Enterprises plans to build a public marina on a property in the 200 block of McKenzie Avenue. It’s located on the old Masonic Lodge property, right next to the Bay County Courthouse. The residents of that section of the Cove said new boat slips would cause way too much additional traffic.

“Going in and out of the channel and going in and out of the with the bridge having to be opened all the time, it’ll be quite busy it’s already busy and a lot goes on in this little area,” Bobby Hodges said.

Hodges and another resident Richard Rigby have been going door to door getting signatures on a petition.

“To try to slow it down, if not to stop it or change it, if it has to be changed, not to be so big,” Hodges said.

Panama City mayor Michael Rohan said he learned about the marina proposal from a resident. He thinks it’s a terrible idea.

“I have been down on this bayou myself, I’ve anchored my boat and when you drop your anchor in, you pull up about two feet of mud when you come when it comes up so this is a bayou that’s in bad need of dredging,” Rohan said.

Another concern is safety.

“If something goes wrong with the boats, it’s liable to sink, it’s liable to get loose, go up and down the bayou causing damage and you’re going to have homeless people around there,” Rohan said. “You’re also going to have people living in the boat so it will do nothing but degrade the neighborhood.”

If the proposal comes before city commissioners, Rohan said he will vote no.

“We need to leave some places natural, some places for the birds, some places for the fish, and this is one of those places right smack in the middle of downtown,” Rohan said.

The state of Florida says Prop Wash Enterprises is owned by Ron Carroll. We tried to find contact information for him but were unsuccessful. City officials said the property owner contacted them and has scheduled a meeting with the Development Services Department about a development order application.