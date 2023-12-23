PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A selfless serving event by the Panama City Rescue Mission.

The group hosted its annual Christmas dinner at the men’s facility cafeteria on Allen Avenue Friday evening.

More than 50 meals were given to those in need while News 13 was there with others walking in the doors.

The Holmes Valley Community Church sponsored this year’s Christmas dinner. Serving ham, mashed potatoes, and all the Christmas favorites.

In addition to the hot served meal, the mission sent attendees out with a packed sandwich and a blanket.

Most of the volunteers came from the Holmes church group who say working the event is something they were called to do.

“God called us to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ and he says that we are supposed to take care of those who can’t, you know, who are maybe less fortunate or can’t take care of themselves. So we’ve got a duty or a calling to do what we can and God has blessed us with an opportunity and the ability to be able to provide meals to the homeless. So it’s just right that we do what god has called us to do,” said Jimmy Schweinsberg, a church member.

The mission said next on their calendar is setting up for the Valentine’s Day feast in February.

To volunteer for the Valentine’s Day meal or other event with the mission email tkrisko@pcrmission.org