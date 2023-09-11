PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday, September 11th, the Panama City Quality of Life Department hosted a ceremony remembering those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

The ceremony was held at the Panama City Marina.

That was especially significant because it marked the first time the event was held at the marina since Hurricane Michael five years ago.

Having this ceremony was very meaningful to local first responders who stressed the importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The fire service as a whole is one big family and when 343 firefighters lost their lives, we lost those lives as well,” said Panama City Fire Chief David Collier. “We lost a part of our family that day and we’re never going to forget the sacrifices they made knowing that they were going into that building and the potential of what was going to happen. Hopefully, we can strive to do the same and have the same heroism they did.”

Throughout the ceremony, there were performances from local choirs, a moment of silence, and speeches from various officials including Panama City Mayor Michael Rohan.