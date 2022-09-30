PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The American Red Cross is sending help to Hurricane victims. Volunteers from the Panama City office are heading to Orlando.

A team of four people will leave tonight, then teams of two will rotate with them over the next 2-3 weeks.

“Red Cross has a blue sky mission and a grey sky mission, grey sky missions are to go anywhere in the nation and these vehicles are on national deployment,” Red Cross program manager Anthony Cornett said. “They’re not just ours, we just have them positioned here.”

The volunteers will be staged at the Orlando airport, then travel in a disaster relief vehicle to areas that need help.

“The emergency response vehicle is able to do multiple missions, either feeding and or carrying cargo to different places that are needed,” Cornett said.

“After living through Hurricane Michael, they have a better idea of how to help,” Cornett said.

They plan to stay in Orlando until their job is done.

Click here if you wish to donate to Red Cross.