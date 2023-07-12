PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City received $992,000 to redo and expand the St. Andrews boardwalk along Bayview Avenue.

The new boardwalk will stretch out over the bay 20 feet.

The expanded space is part of the city’s ongoing effort to revitalize the local economy by drawing new businesses.

Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said the project will provide the community with another event space.

“This is the largest expansion project for the boardwalk that’s ever been done in the history of the marina,” Street said. “And so it’s going to enable a lot of different things that could be concerts along Bayview It can. It can be waterfront market, plenty of space for people to walk, have vendors, all sorts of fun, exciting things.”

Street said the city should receive the money for the projects in about 6 months.