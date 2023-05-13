PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Quality of Life department decided to start the Mother’s Day celebration early this year at the Glenwood Community Center.

On Saturday, moms were treated to a day of pampering to show them appreciation for all they do for everyone in their lives.

All the moms got to take some time and relax with a chair massage, yoga, and manicures, along with snacks and refreshments. There was also a craft station for the kids to make some Mother’s Day gifts.

We spoke with the Quality of Life deputy director Marci Schmiege about the joys of celebrating moms.

“Everyone was so happy to be here today, and we’re proud that they enjoyed themselves so that’s the biggest gift that we have and the moms in this community are wonderful so I just wanted to do something through our department to show our appreciation for all the great moms,” Schmiege said.

News 13 would like to extend a very happy Mother’s Day to all.