PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s Quality of Life Director is out of a job.

City Manager Mark McQueen fired Sean DePalma last Tuesday, citing a number of issues involving DePalma’s management style.

His termination surprised several people who spoke up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. They said DePalma engaged with the minority community and, “paid attention.”

City officials did not address the firing but did release DePalma’s personnel file after News 13 filed a public records request. The file shows a number of human resources complaints from DePalma’s subordinates, accusing him of abusive behavior and treatment.

At least three outside investigations found that DePalma did not know how to effectively use his management team. One accusation stated that he withheld information from an employee and did not allow her to do her job. Another document shows he complained to McQueen that the city was discriminating against him, paying a white department head more money than him.

DePalma is Hispanic.

The file showed he was making at least $99,000 a year. The file also documented a potentially inappropriate relationship between DePalma and an intern working for the Quality of Life department.

“You have been found to be unprofessional in your management style and have caused problems directly with your staff, creating an environment where your team is not working as a supportive team and the city is not realizing the benefits of a deputy director,” McQueen wrote in a termination letter. “I have determined you are not upholding the City’s standards and acting in a professional manner.”

City officials have not said if or when they plan to replace DePalma.

You can read the letter terminating DePalma’s employment below: