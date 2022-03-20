PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is celebrating Women’s History Month with a special exhibit.

It features women in Florida who made significant contributions to society that may have been forgotten.

The exhibit includes native and Spanish women from the 1500s, to Floridians pioneering change in the 1960s.

Museum leaders said they are thrilled to be showcasing women who deserve to have their names in history books.

“It’s Women’s History Month… we were looking for something particularly about women, and this is a terrific exhibit,” Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Executive Director Lisa Barnes-Tapscott said. “It was actually done by Florida Humanities, and they did all the research and put the panels together, so that’s where it came from, so we’re really excited to have it.”

The exhibit is running through the end of March.

The museum is open on Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.