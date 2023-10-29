PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Publishing Company and Museums is honoring its history in hopes of helping its future prosperity.

Throughout October, the museum has displayed a giant crescent moon in which the public is invited to come take photos with

The moon is a tribute to the company’s founders George and Lillian West, who had their picture taken while on their honeymoon in 1909 at the World Fair in Chicago..

The museum Executive Director Lisa Barnes Tapscott said George and Lillian have a lasting impact on journalism in Panama City.

“They published three newspapers here at ‘The St Andrew’s Bay News’, the ‘Panama City Pilot’, and the ‘Lynn Haven Free Press’ and they published those newspapers until 1936 when Lillian sold them and they were combined to become the Panama City News Herald,” Tapscott said.

The museum seeks to keep this legacy alive.

One way they do this is every October the St. Andrews-based museum hosts a gala to raise money for the endowment fund, which will help keep their doors open after the CRA dismantles.

The display will be up through the end of October.