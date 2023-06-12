PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a lot of construction work going on in Panama City, and it’s just the beginning.

“This summer you’re going to see anywhere from 25 to 40 projects,” Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said.

Panama City residents can expect to see a lot of construction crews around town in the coming month.

“I could sit here for the next couple of hours reading this and name off all of the projects that the city has that will be coming to fruition with both bidding, awarding of those bids by our city commission, and then construction commencing here in the next 90 to 120 days,” Hayes said.

The projects include repairing roadways, replacing drainage and sewage lines, replacing and adding sewage lift stations, and more. Hayes said the city has designed these projects to cause the least amount of disruption to residents.

“You can’t just come out here and dig it up and start replacing, you know, utilities and sewer because you have to make sure you have the right amount of pressure delivered to our residences and our businesses,” Hayes said.

Many of the projects are part of the city’s rebuilding process after Hurricanes Michael and Sally.

“With both behind us, we realized the investment the city needed to make,” Hayes said.

The Public Works Department is using a combination of state and local funding to pay for the roadwork.

“It wasn’t something we could just do by ourselves. We needed assistance from our state and federal colleagues,” Hayes said.

The city received a nearly $110 million loan from the state’s revolving fund. The city will pay back 75 percent of the non-interest loan over the next 20 years.

FEMA also recently approved funding to repair 25 miles of damaged Panama City roads.