PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- The Panama City Port Authority held a topping-out ceremony to mark the construction of its biomass storage dome.

The dome is part of the Port Infrastructure Expansion Project. The Port Authority hopes to expand the Port’s capacity and in turn, grow Panama City’s economy.

At Thursday’s event, crews placed an American flag at the top of the dome to mark the tallest and last beam being placed on the project.

Port Director Alex King said despite this exciting moment there is still work to be done before wood pellets are stored inside.

“So you’re going to see over the coming weeks, you’re going to see the bigger system to be completed and to attach the dome to the existing systems to how we load ships and receive it by rail,” King said. “You’re going to see the farmer protection systems go in.”

King said they expect pellets to be moving through the dome by the beginning of October.