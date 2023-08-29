PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City moved to a hurricane port condition Zulu Tuesday afternoon.

“No waterside transits of vessels arriving or departing.,” Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And also the port facility itself will be secured for the duration of the effects of this storm.”

A Zulu is implemented 12 hours before the expected arrival of gale-force winds, or tropical storm-force winds that are sustained at 39 miles per hour or higher.

“When you’re you go into Yankee or Zulu you’re concerned about offshore wave heights, which we understand can be eight to 12 feet offshore,” King said. “So you’re not able to safely embark or disembark a harbor pilot from a ship, bring it in through the pass, and then moor the ship alongside.”

Vessels will remain in port as long as port condition Zulu remains in effect.

“We do have three vessels in port for the duration of the storm plus a bucket dredge,” King said. “And they are properly moored then secured as approved by the Coast Guard.”

King said it would likely be between 24 to 36 hours before they could lift the Zulu conditions.

“At that point will be to make post-storm assessments, and report to the Coast Guard how the facility fared during the weather event,” King said.

Before the port can reopen, the coast guard must also asses offshore conditions.

“We’ll assess the different depth soundings,” Officer in Charge State Panama City Justin Irwin said. “And then we’ll also go check all the navigation, make sure all the buoys are still there in the day, beacons, lights are still working. So we have a safe, navigable channel.”

King said residents may be impacted by the port closing.

“The main thing you’ll see as far as from an impact standpoint will be delays of cargo being delivered off to customers,” King said. “So you see kind of a rush of activity when the port of reopens will be important for everybody to be vigilant and be safe and watch out for each other.”

The coast guard also advises all residents to secure their boats and stay off the water.