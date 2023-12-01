PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those enjoying the new Social District, or some of the many holiday celebrations, Panama City Police are reminding you not to drink and drive.

December is National Impaired Driving Awareness Month.

The National Highway Safety Traffic Administration said during the week between Christmas and New Year’s in 2019, 210 people lost their lives in alcohol-related traffic crashes.

If you drive impaired you will get pulled over, Panama City Police assure you, they will catch you.

“Everybody kind of takes it for granted. But driving is a complex skill and you need to be able to be observant, able to monitor what you’re doing the people around you are doing,” Panama City Police Lieutenant Richard Thore said. “And now you throw alcohol and impairment on top of that and it becomes a dangerous situation.”

Lieutenant Thore reminds residents to take advantage of local services like White’s Wrecker’s free tow home program and AAA “Tow to Go”.