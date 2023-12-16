PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – While the remaining officers wrapped up shopping with kids, others were at the Panama City Police Station giving presents to nearly 300 foster children.

Every year the Police Department teams up with Twin Oaks Community Service to help make sure every child gets at least one present this holiday season.

Foster kids were invited to take photos with Santa, pick out a teddy bear, and then get a big bag full of presents.

Executive Director of Twin Oaks Community Services Jeff McSpaddin says each bag was different they contained everything from headphones and drones to Barbies and hair clips.

“My favorite part of this event, without a doubt, is watching kids walk through the door and their eyes light up. When they see the decorations, they see the gifts, and of course, they see Santa Claus as well”, McSpaddin said. And so watching their faces, the unexpectedness of when they walk in the door and the joy in their face. Absolutely is my favorite part of this event.

As for any kid that wasn’t able to make it out today, McSpaddin says they will bring the gifts to them so that every kid gets to have gifts and enjoy Christmas.