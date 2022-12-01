PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles.

The second vehicle fled the scene and police are now searching for it.

“PCPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner or operator of the second vehicle that was captured on surveillance video that evening. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores,” they wrote.