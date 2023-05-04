PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two people Thursday.

Jyota Emily Jasmine Kinsella, 41, was last seen two weeks ago and reported missing by her family Thursday. She is approximately 5 foot 4 and weighs 200 pounds. Her last known address was on Baltimore Avenue in Panama City.

Sean Anthony Lewis, 39, was last seen in the 1000 block of East 23rd Street on Wednesday, May 3. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a white hat, red shirt, yellow shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to call the PCPD at 850-872-3100.