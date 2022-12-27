PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been charged with attempted murder and another is being sought after a victim was shot multiple times, according to Panama City Police.

Panama City Police said they responded to a local medical center on Monday evening after a man showed up for treatment with multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives said the victim had met 18-year-old Marquis Derik Bell to complete a drug deal near the 800 block of East 8th Street.

The victim said Bell produced a handgun and fired multiple shots. During the altercation, 21-year -old Aquierus Tyrell Houston, came out of a nearby residence and fired multiple shots at a vehicle the victim was in, according to records.

Houston was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, shooting into an unoccupied conveyance, and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street.

Warrants have been issued for Bell on charges of attempted felony murder, robbery, shooting into an unoccupied conveyance, and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street.

PCPD asks if you know any information on where Bell is located or any details relating to this incident call 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.