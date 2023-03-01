Update: As of 5:31 PM, PCPD has reported that the teenager has been found safe and reunited with his family.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to PCPD officials in a news release, David Jay Alexander, age 16, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Macarthur Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants, leaving the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-

872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama

City PD” Tip411 app.