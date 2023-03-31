UPDATE as of 2:50PM: Panama City police said they have located 10-year-old Quinterian Lacey and he is safe. They are no longer asking for the public’s assistance to help find him.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Panama City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday morning.

Officers said Quinterian Lacey was last seen in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police said Lacey is four feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, khaki shorts and black Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100. Tips can also be reported anonymously by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.