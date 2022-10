PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Pedra Camaree Coburn, 26, has warrants for fraudulent credit card usage and criminal use of personal identification information.

PCPD asks anyone with information to call the police department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.