PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, Panama City Police responded to a call involving a reckless driver who was reportedly found trafficking in oxycodone.

Police pulled over a black Chevy Tahoe and found three people inside.

29-year-old, Daveion Harris of Illinois had two passengers Oshay Cadoree and Mikiya Brimley.

Officers detained the occupants and noted that none of them had a marijuana card and the strong smell of marijuana was wafting out of the vehicle. During a search of the car, officers found two orange prescription bottles and a pink bottle all containing pills inside a purse.

The pills were oxycodone, a controlled substance, police wrote in an arrest affidavit. Marijuana was also found in the center console, according to investigators.

Brimley spoke with investigators stating she departed Chicago, with Harris and Cadoree on December 16 with the intent to use fake prescriptions to obtain controlled substances.

Brimley stated Harris and Cadoree agreed to provide her money for collecting the substances from different pharmacies. While in Panama City, Brimley asked the defendant for the money but Harris said she wouldn’t receive it until they returned home and he sold the oxycodone, according to an arrest affidavit.

Harris was charged with trafficking in oxycodone over 28 grams, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, and using narcotic equipment. In addition, unlawful possession of personal identification and forged driver’s licenses related to another case.

Brimley was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cadoree was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, and unlawful possession of personal identification information.