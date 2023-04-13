PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s been four days since someone robbed the Dollar General store located on Cherry Street in the Cove neighborhood.

“I want to thank the community’s assistance in this,” Panama City Police Lieutenant Dusty Patterson said. ”They provide a lot of video and assistance for us. And basically, we’re trying to reach out to get some more.”

The robbery happened at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

“Easter Sunday, a male entered the Dollar General in the Cove, brandished a firearm, and left with an amount of money,” Patterson said.

Police used a K-9 unit to search for the suspect.

They originally believed he may have left the Cove area on a bicycle.

Thursday they released surveillance video taken from inside Dollar General.

The video shows the suspect at the counter, then leaving the store.

“We know it’s I would say, a black male,” Patterson said. “I’m going with maybe fifties, age range, approximately. The clothing description, I believe is going to be disguised. But that’s what we have now is a flannel shirt and hooded jacket underneath it.”

Police are hoping this video will help someone recognize the suspect.

They’re also hoping the reward will help.

“We’re still working the case, but a robbery is something we take pretty seriously,” Patterson said. “So this is a serious crime to us. We’re looking at the community as our team. It’s a partnership. We encourage that partnership. And this just a little incentive, incentive to further our investigation here and maybe speed up our process a little more.”

If you have any information, contact the Panama City Police Department at (850)-872-3112.