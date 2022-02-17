PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Thursday morning, Panama City Police took the time to honor hardworking officers, employees, and community members who deserved recognition.

The Department also named a new leading officer within the department. Captain John Moore will now serve as Deputy Chief.

Moore has been with the department for 15 years.

Moore said he is excited to take on the new role and continue to serve the department in a new way.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to get to learn a different section of the police department that I haven’t worked in prior to this point, and again to just to continue to work with the men and women so that the agency can do the best it can for the city,” he said.

Moore’s family was also in attendance and his wife had the honor to pin his new badge. He said having his family there made the event more special.

